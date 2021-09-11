Israeli forces capture 2 escaped Palestinian prisoners

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the two were caught on Friday night by a team of the Shin Bet internal security forces near the Mount Precipice near the city of Nazareth, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, Sep 11 (IANS) Israeli police on Saturday announced that security forces captured two of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a prison on September 6.

Video footage issued by the security forces showed that they have been arrested without resistance.

The police said the two men, identified as Yaqub Kadri and Muhammad Arda affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group, have been taken for interrogation.

Israel's Channel 12 TV news reported that information from members of an Israeli-Arab family in Nazareth helped the police locate the suspects.

The two approached the family asking for food and the family immediately called the police.

Six Palestinian prisoners escaped the Gilboa Prison in northern Israel on Monday in a rare jailbreak that prompted a massive manhunt in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

The police believe the other four escapees have managed to reach "Area A", areas in the West Bank that are under full civil and security control by the Palestinian Authority.

