Israeli military strikes Hamas base in Gaza

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement late Sunday night that fighter jets attacked the Hamas base which contained "infrastructure and means used for terror activity", reports Xinhua news agency

Gaza, July 26 (IANS) The Israeli military has that Sunday it struck a military base of the Islamic Hamas Movement in the Gaza Strip, hours after arson balloons were launched into southern Israel.

The base was located near civilian sites, including a school, the spokesperson said.

"The strikes were made in response to the arson balloons fired toward Israeli territory," the statement added.

Israel's Fire Department said that the balloons, which were attached with incendiary materials, sparked three fires in southern Israel, causing no injuries.

The Israeli military warned it will "continue to respond firmly against terror attempts from the Gaza Strip".

Also on Sunday, Israel reduced the allowed Gaza offshore fishing zone from 12 nautical miles to six.

The decision was made in the wake of launching incendiary balloons from Gaza toward the Israeli territory, which constitutes a "violation" of Israeli sovereignty, Chief of the Israeli Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories Ghassan Alian said.

He added that "it will remain in effect until further notice".

The latest violence came amid the Egyptian-brokered efforts to establish a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The conflict from May 10-21 claimed the lives of 256 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 in Israel.

The Gaza Strip has been under a crippling Israeli blockade since 2007, when the Hamas took over control of the coastal enclave.

