Israeli nationalists march through Jerusalem's Old City

Tel Aviv [Isreal], June 6 (ANI): Scores of Israeli nationalists marched through parts of Jerusalem's Old City on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem on June 5 in 1967.



According to Israel Police, around 5,000 participants were present in the march, chanting religious slogans and around 2,000 officers were deployed across the city for the event, Times of Isreal (TOI) reported.

The parade was originally scheduled for early May 10, but cancelled amid police opposition and threats from Hamas.

TOI reported that clashes were broke out near the Old City between police and Palestinians due to which many people from both the side sustained injuries yesterday.

In suspicion of disturbing peace, police arrested 17 people for throwing rocks and assaulting officers. Two cops were injured and taken for medical treatment, according to Israeli police.

Tthe Red Crescent claimed that 17 Palestinians were injured in clashes, Sputnik reported. The clashes broke out after Palestinians took to the streets to protest the flag march in the city.

The event was organised by activists of right-wing Jewish organisations, as per Sputnik.

Earlier in May, Israel and Hamas concluded 11 days of fighting during which hundreds of rockets were launched from both Israel and Palestine sides. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, 253 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 66 children, while thirteen Israelis, including a 5-year-old boy and a soldier, were killed. (ANI)

