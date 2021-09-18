Israeli PM hails Abraham Accords on 1st anniversary

Tel Aviv, Sep 18 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett marked the first anniversary of the Abraham AccordS, hailing the US-brokered deals as "a new chapter in the history of peace in the Middle East".

The Prime Minister said that the brokered deals, through which Israel normalised its ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco in 2020, were "unprecedented", according to a statement issued by his office.