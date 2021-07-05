Israeli PM says 100,000 teens vaccinated

Jerusalem, July 5 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that about 100,000 teenagers in the country have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

"Last week we called on young people aged 12-16 to go get vaccinated and I am pleased to announce that 100,000 young people of these ages have already been inoculated with the first injection," Bennett said during his weekly cabinet meeting, Xinhua reported.