Israeli PM says 100,000 teens vaccinated

Jerusalem, July 5 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that about 100,000 teenagers in the country have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
"Last week we called on young people aged 12-16 to go get vaccinated and I am pleased to announce that 100,000 young people of these ages have already been inoculated with the first injection," Bennett said during his weekly cabinet meeting, Xinhua reported.
According to Bennett, since the government launched last week a rollout to vaccinate teenagers, the daily number of youths receiving vaccine shots has jumped six-fold.
Bennett urged teens to continue to be vaccinated, adding that "there are five days left to receive the first injection in order for us to utilize the existing stocks that are about to expire."
