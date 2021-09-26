Israeli PM to meet Gulf Ministers in NY

Tel Aviv, Sep 26 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has announced that he will hold his first meetings with senior Gulf Ministers in New York.

On Saturday night, Bennett left for the US to address the UN General Assembly on Monday, his office said in a statement.

On Sunday, he is expected to meet Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.