Israel's active COVID-19 cases near 2,400

Jerusalem [Israel], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 2,398, the highest since April 17, said the Israeli Ministry of Health on Saturday.



It reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 842,621.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 27 to 31.

The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 833,794 after 67 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel stands at about 5.63 million, or 60.4 percent of its total population, it added.

On Friday, Israel begun setting up a massive coronavirus-testing tent complex at Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Defense.

Covering 1,500 square meters and scheduled to start operating on Sunday, the site will allow up to 2,500 coronavirus tests per hour. (ANI/Xinhua)

