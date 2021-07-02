Israel's active COVID-19 cases reach 2,215

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 2 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 2,215, the highest since April 18, said the Israeli Ministry of Health on Friday.



It reported 309 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 842,371.

The death toll from the virus remained unchanged at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition remained at 27.

The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 833,727 after 148 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel reached nearly 5.63 million, or 60.4 per cent of its total population, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

