Israel's active COVID-19 cases rise to 2,438

Jerusalem [Israel], July 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel rose to 2,438, the highest since April 17, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Sunday.



Meanwhile, the ministry reported 269 new cases, raising the total infections in the country to 842,890.

The death toll from the virus currently stands at 6,428, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 31 to 34.

The total recoveries from the disease in Israel rose to 834,024 after 230 newly recovered cases were added, the ministry said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Israel has reached nearly 5.64 million, or 60.5 percent of its total population, it added.

Earlier in the day, Hezi Levi, director-general of the Israeli Health Ministry, said vaccinating the population with a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine starting October is considered. (ANI/Xinhua)

