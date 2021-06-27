Israel's active Covid cases highest since May 5

Meanwhile, the ministry reported 175 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, raising the total number in the country to 840,813, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, June 27 (IANS) The number of active Covid-19 cases in Israel has increased to 1,147, the highest since May 5, according to the Health Ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Israel remained unchanged at 6,429, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 27 to 26.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 833,237 after 12 newly recovered cases were added.

The number of people vaccinated against Covid has approached 5.54 million, or 59.4 per cent of the country's total population.

On June 25, the Ministry reimposed the indoor mask mandate.

The mandate was lifted on June 15, but since then hundreds of new Covid-19 cases have been detected in the country.

--IANS

ksk/