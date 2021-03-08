Israel's annual budget deficit hits record $52.2bn

Tel Aviv, March 8 (IANS) Israel's annual budget deficit reached a record of 173.9 billion new shekels ($52 billion), according to a report issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The deficit figure, between March 2020 and February 2021, accounts for 12.4 per cent of Israel's GDP, much higher than the government's target of 3 per cent, Xinhua news agency quoted the report issued on Sunday as saying.