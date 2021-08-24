Israel's Covid case tally surpasses 1 mn mark

According to the World Health Organization, Israel thus became the 35th country with more than 1 million infections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jerusalem, Aug 24 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in Israel has reached 1,005,511, almost a year and a half since the first case was detected in the country, the Israeli Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

The country reported its first Covid-19 case on February 27, 2020, as an Israeli who had returned from Italy tested positive.

The number of deaths caused by the virus in Israel rose to 6,864, while the number of patients in a serious condition increased to 678.

The number of active cases jumped to 72,572 in the country, while the number of recoveries rose to 926,075.

Over 5.9 million people in Israel, or 63.2 percent of its total population, have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, while over 5.45 million have taken two doses and over 1.57 million have got three jabs.

