Israel's Covid cases surpass 850,000

Jerusalem, July 17 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Health reported 914 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of cases in the country to 850,104.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases in Israel increased to 5,968, the highest since April 3, Xinhua reported.

The death toll from the virus in Israel rose by one to 6,444, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 54 to 49.