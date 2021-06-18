Israel's Elbit announces defence deals with US, Sweden

The first deal, worth $23 million, includes the supply of Elbit's E-LynX software defined radios (SDRs) for the Swedish Armed Forces, Xinhua news agency reported citing the company as saying on Thursday.

Tel Aviv, June 18 (IANS) Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems has announced two deals with the Swedish and US armies, totaling $52 million.

The contract will be performed over a period of 30 months.

This system was previously selected by several armed forces across Europe including Switzerland and Spain.

Haim Delmar, General Manager of Elbit Systems C4I and Cyber, said: "We appreciate the trust placed in our digital communication capabilities by the Swedish Armed Forces, attesting to the technological quality and credibility of our solution.

"Sweden is an important market for Elbit Systems, and we hope to continue in growing our activities."

Under the second deal, worth $29 million, Elbit will upgrade the US Aarmy helicopter units' night vision imaging systems.

Elbit will replace the existing green image intensification system on the helicopters, with high performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes.

White phosphor will enhance the imaging system as it presents visuals in black and white detail, which may appear more natural to the eyes.

The new image intensification tubes will also provide better contrast, along with high image resolution at greater distance for pilots, Elbit said.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: "US Army pilots can successfully achieve their mission and fly with confidence in any light conditions. Upgrading the US Army aviation fleet's goggles to high performance white phosphor provides improved clarity.

"Whether soldiers are on the ground or in the air, our team is committed to providing advanced capabilities to the US Army to suit their evolving night vision needs."

Elbit Systems, founded in 1966 and based in the Israeli city of Haifa, develops and supplies airborne, land and naval systems and products for defence, homeland security and commercial applications.

