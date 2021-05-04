Israel's tally of seriously ill Covid patients hit 10-month low

Data from the Health Ministry released late Monday showed 93 people were considered to be seriously ill and 58 people were on ventilators, reports dpa news agency.

Tel Aviv, May 4 (IANS) Israel's tally of severely ill coronavirus patients has fallen below 100 for the first time in around 10 months.

The last time there were fewer than 100 seriously ill Covid-19 patients in the country was July 7, 2020.

The number reached its peak on January 17, at 1,192.

Israel has been carrying out a successful vaccination campaign since December 19, 2020, and the number of people infected and ill has been declining sharply for about three months.

Official data showed 61 cases were recorded in the last 24-hour period.

Only 0.2 per cent of coronavirus tests came back positive.

Most restrictions to stem the virus' spread have been lifted.

As of Tuesday, Israel's Covid-19 caseload and death toll stood at 838,576 and 6,366, respectively, according to the World Health Organization.

--IANS

ksk/