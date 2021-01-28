Israel has neither a plan nor the capability to take action against Iran, Xinhua news agency quoted Mahmoud Vaezi, chief of staff of the Iranian President's office, as saying on Wednesday.

Tehran, Jan 28 (IANS) Israel's "threats against Iran" are "psychological warfare" and the Iranian armed forces are fully prepared to protect the country, a top official said here.

"We have no intention of launching an offense and no intention of war, but we are serious in defending the country," he said.

The official added that the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) are prepared to defend the country in the face of threats.

On Tuesday, Aviv Kochavi, an Israeli general, said that his country's military "is refreshing its operational plans against Iran".

He also urged the US to refrain from any plan to return to the 2015 nuclear accord.

--IANS

ksk/