ISRO carries out checks at launch pad ahead of Chandrayaan 2 launch

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Ahead of the country's second mission to the moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday conducted checks at the launch pad of Chandrayaan 2 in Sriharikota.

"Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLVMKIII) carrying Chandrayaan 2 spacecraft is undergoing launch checks at the launch pad in Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled at 2:51 am on July 15," ISRO said on Thursday.Chandrayaan-II consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The total mass of the satellite is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon on September 6 or 7 this year."In future, the nation will depend more on planetary missions. After Chandrayaan I mission, we are now entering into Chandrayaan II mission. We had slipped many times but now it will be launched on July 15 at 2.51 am," ISRO Chairman K Sivan had said.Chandryaan-2 will explore a region of moon where no mission has ever set foot. The ISRO chief said the landing site, at about 70 degrees south latitude, is the southernmost for any mission till date. No country has attempted this before. (ANI)