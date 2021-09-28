ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

ISRO displayed miniature models of Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan among their other works. The expo was set inside a bus that was laced with LED screens.Students from Classes 9 to 12 from different schools participated in the exhibition. ISRO officials explained how a satelite is launched and is useful for the country's welfare."It was very helpful for our studies. We were explained about the launch of Chandrayan I and II. The initiative of bringing the expo in a bus was very nice. We learnt so much," a student Taslima told ANI.Another student Kerena Sherin said, "We were very eager to see this expo. It was like a practical session that we can relate to the theories in our books. It inculcated an interest in space science among us." (ANI)