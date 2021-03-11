ISRO, JAXA to collaborate on paddy acreage, air quality monitoring

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The space agencies of India and Japan on Thursday agreed on collaborative activities for rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

According to the ISRO, a virtual bilateral meeting was held on Thursday, where the Indian delegation was led by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan, and the Japanese delegation led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President Hiroshi Yamakawa.