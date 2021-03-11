ISRO, JAXA to collaborate on paddy acreage, air quality monitoring

Chennai, March 11 (IANS) The space agencies of India and Japan on Thursday agreed on collaborative activities for rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
According to the ISRO, a virtual bilateral meeting was held on Thursday, where the Indian delegation was led by ISRO Chairman K. Sivan, and the Japanese delegation led by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) President Hiroshi Yamakawa.
Both agencies signed an implementing arrangement for collaborative activities on rice crop area and air quality monitoring using satellite data, ISRO said.
The two agencies, while reviewing their on-going programmes in earth observation, lunar cooperation and satellite navigation, also agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in space situational awareness and professional exchange programme.
