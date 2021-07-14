ISRO successfully conducts 3rd Vikas Engine long-duration hot test for Gaganyaan Program

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine as part of the engine qualification requirements for its Gaganyaan Programme.



"On July 14, 2021, ISRO has successfully conducted the third long-duration hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human-rated GSLV Mk III vehicle, as part of the engine qualification requirements for the Gaganyaan Programme, ISRO stated in a release.

The engine was fired for a duration of 240 seconds at the engine test facility of ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu. The performance of the engine met the test objectives and the engine parameters were closely matching with the predictions during the entire duration of the test, the release added. (ANI)

