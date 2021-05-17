ISRO to share portable medical oxygen concentrator tech

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that its rocket centre VSSC has developed medical oxygen concentrator 'Shwaas', which can deliver an enriched level (over 95 per cent) of oxygen than in air to support patients with respiratory illness or who are on oxygen therapy.

The device enhances the oxygen gas content by selectively separating the nitrogen gas from ambient air through Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), it said.

Shwaas is capable of supplying enriched oxygen continuously at 10 litres per minute (LPM) adequate for two patients at a time.

According to the ISRO, the 600 W device operates at a voltage of 220 V/50 Hz, has a controllable oxygen flow of 0.5-10 LPM, has two oxygen outlets, oxygen concentration of 82 per cent and 95 per cent normal at a pressure of 50-80 kPa

Shwaas has audible alarm for low purity, low & high levels of pressure and flow rate of oxygen. The device, which weighs 42-44 kg, is 600 mm high, 500 mm long and 400 mm wide and has a LCD display showing oxygen concentration, flow rate, and pressure.

