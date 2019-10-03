ISRO to showcase space science in 7 Karnataka colleges

"The U.R. Rao Satellite Centre has teamed up with seven colleges to tell students the benefits of our space programme to attract them to science & technology stream," said the ISRO in a statement.

The seven institutions are: Poornaprajan Pre-university College at Udupi; SJM Institute of Technology, Chitradurga; Konkan Education Trust High School, Kumta; R.V. College of Engineering, Bengaluru; Tontadarya College of Education, Gadag; Sri Sai Vidyaniketan Residential School, Shahpur; and Siddaganga Institute of Technology, Tumkur.

Competitions for students, exhibition models of satellites, posters, videos and talks about the Indian space programme were part of the agenda, said ISRO. The satellite centre designs, develops and makes satellites for the space programme to serve key sectors and spur national development. The UN observes the space week every year from October 4 to 10, coinciding with the launch of the first man-made earth satellite -- Sputnik 1 on October 4, 1957 -- and the signing of the Outer Space Treaty on October 10, 1967.