ISRO's GSLV fails to put EOS-03 in orbit

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): In a setback, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission to put India's state-of-the-art Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03) in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit failed on Thursday morning.



In a tweet, ISRO said the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) lifted off successfully from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota as scheduled and completed two stages. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly.

"GSLV-F10 launch took place today at 5:43 am as scheduled. Performance of the first and second stages was normal. However, Cryogenic Upper Stage ignition did not happen due to technical anomaly. The mission couldn't be accomplished as intended," said ISRO.

EOS-03 is a state-of-the-art agile Earth observation satellite that will be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by GSLV-F10. Subsequently, the satellite will reach the final geostationary orbit using its onboard propulsion system.

A four meters diameter Ogive-shaped payload fairing is being flown for the first time in this GSLV flight. This is the fourteenth flight of GSLV. (ANI)

