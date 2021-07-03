ISRO's snapped parachute found in open field in Karnataka

"We found the snapped parachute and some equipment in an open field belonging to Eeranna Kambar, a resident of Kannal village in Basavana Bagewadi, on Thursday morning," an officer told IANS.

Kannal is a small hamlet in Vijaypura district located 505 km from Bengaluru, and 380 km from Hyderabad.

The police said they had established contact with the phone numbers printed on the equipment and the people concerned had asked the police to forward everything recovered from the field to NRSC with adequate precautions.

"The equipment had ISRO's Hyderabad address. The package has been couriered," the police said.

The police also said that their prima facie, the equipment appear to be belonging to some weather monitoring system or part of some experiment by the ISRO.

