Issue of Tamil rights taken up consistently with Sri Lanka, says PM Modi

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed that the issue of Tamil rights has been taken up consistently with Sri Lanka and added that the government was committed to ensuring that they live with equality, justice, peace and dignity.



Speaking after the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several key projects in Chennai, PM Modi said, "The issue of Tamil rights has been taken up by us consistently with Sri Lanka. We are committed to ensuring that they live with equality, justice, peace and dignity."

"Our govt has always taken care of the welfare and aspirations of our Tamil brothers and sisters in Sri Lanka. It is my honour to be the only Indian Prime Minister to have visited Jaffna. Through development works, we're ensuring the welfare of the Sri Lankan Tamil community as well," he added.

Informing about the development works for the community, he said, "The resources given by our govt has been much more than in past. The projects include 50,000 houses for displaced Tamils in Northeastern Sri Lanka with 4,000 houses in the plantation areas."

The Tamil minority in Sri Lanka was facing persecution under the rule of the nationalist Sinhalese government. The rift also fuelled Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam-led extremism in the nation which engulfed the nation into years of civil war.

Speaking on the issue of fishermen's rights, the Prime Minister stated that the Central government will ensure the protection of their rightful interests.

"My government will always protect the rightful interests of our fishermen. We've ensured early release whenever fishermen are apprehended in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.

"Over 1,600 fishermen have been released during our tenure. Currently, there are no Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody. Similarly, 313 boats have also been released and we're working for the return of all other boats," he added.

"The problems of our fishermen are longstanding. Without going into the history of this problem, I want to assure our fishermen community that my government is committed to protecting their rightful interests in Sri Lanka," the PM added. (ANI)