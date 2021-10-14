Issues in ISI chief's appointment to be resolved soon: Imran

Khan, according to sources, made the statement during a meeting of the PTI Parliamentary Committee.

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the "technical issues" in the appointment of the Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would soon be resolved, Geo News reported.

During the meeting, the Pakistan premier took the participants into confidence over the prevailing political situation in the country.

Khan said that "no one has a better relationship with the military than me", adding that there was no misunderstanding between the government and the military, the report said.

The Prime Minister had convened an emergency meeting of the ruling party's parliamentary group at the Parliament House to discuss important national issues.

Following the meeting, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry, held a press conference, where he said that "the decision regarding the appointment of the ISI DG will be made in an atmosphere of trust".

Chaudhry quoted the premier as saying that the "ambiguity regarding the appointment has been cleared".

"PM Imran Khan said that civil-military relations have never been as good in the entire history of the country as they are now," said Chaudhry.

Amid talks of the appointment of new ISI DG Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Imran Khan had on Wednesday informed the federal cabinet that he had told Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that he wanted Lt Gen Faiz Hameed to continue as the ISI DG for some time due to the critical situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.

--IANS

san/arm