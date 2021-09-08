Issues in IT e-filing portal 'progressively' resolving: FinMin

The ministry came up with the update days before the September 15 deadline it gave to Infosys, the service provider, for resolving the issues faced by taxpayers.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) The Union Finance Ministry on Wednesday said that the technical issues in the Income Tax e-filing portal are being "progressively" addressed and a positive trend has been witnessed in terms of e-filing on the portal.

It said that the department is continuously engaged with Infosys to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers.

"A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal," a Finance Ministry statement.

Over 8.83 crore unique taxpayers have logged in till September 7, with a daily average of over 15.55 lakh in September 2021. The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing has increased to 3.2 lakh daily in September and 1.19 crore ITRs for AY 2021-22 have been filed.

Of these, over 76.2 lakh taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns, the ministry said.

The e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department was launched on June 7 this year.

However, taxpayers and professionals had reported glitches and difficulties in the portal since then. The Ministry had been regularly monitoring the resolution of issues with Infosys Ltd, the developer of the portal.

The Finance Ministry also said that taxpayers have been able to view over 8.74 lakh notices issued by the Department under the faceless assessment, appeal, penalty proceedings, to which over 2.61 lakh responses have been filed.

An average of 8,285 notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September on a daily basis.

Over 10.60 lakh Statutory Forms have been submitted including 7.86 lakh TDS statements, 1.03 lakh Form 10A for registration of trusts/institutions, 0.87 lakh Form 10E for arrears of salary, and 0.10 lakh Form 35 for appeal.

Further, Aadhaar-PAN linking has been done by 66.44 lakh taxpayers and over 14.59 lakh e-PAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 0.50 lakh taxpayers on a daily basis in September 2021.

