Issues pertaining to portfolio distribution resolved: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): After meeting of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress concluded, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said here on Thursday that the issues pertaining to portfolio distribution have been resolved.

He, however, said that final decision would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday.



Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress held a meeting over portfolio distribution at the residence of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Apart from Thorat, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and Congress leader Ashok Chavan were present in the meeting.

"Whatever few issues were there regarding portfolio distribution have been resolved. We have sent our proposal to Chief Minister, the decision will be taken by him tomorrow," said Ashok Chavan.

This comes amid reports of unrest among leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena over portfolios allocation and non-allocation of cabinet birth. (ANI)