IT department summons DK Shivakumar to appear before it today

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Income Tax Department on Monday summoned Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to appear before it today.

The department has summoned the Congress leader to appear before IT officials here at 10:30 am today.

After an FIR was registered against him for allegedly obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties, Shivakumar had on November 29 called it a "political vendetta" and said he is ready to go to jail.



"This is all a political vendetta. All cases are being done by these officers and friends of BJP. We know that. We will fight it out politically. We are ready to go to jail, no problem," Shivakumar had said.

The Supreme Court had on November 15 dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's plea challenging the bail granted to Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Delhi High Court in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

On October 23, the Delhi High Court had granted bail to Shivakumar while taking into note that he had been extensively interrogated by the probe agency since his arrest on September 3.

The High Court had said that there was no material on record to show that he was a flight risk. (ANI)

