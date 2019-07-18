IT Dept attaches 7 acre Noida land of BSP chief's brother

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): The Income Tax Department has attached seven acres of land in Noida belonging to BSP Vice President Anand Kumar, who is also the brother of party chief Mayawati, and his wife Vichiter Lata in a high-value properties case.

The Benami Prohibition Unit of the tax department had passed a Provisional Attachment order on Tuesday under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 with respect to a commercial plot of land measuring seven acres, sources in the department said.



The book value of the property attached is estimated around Rs 400 crore, they said.

The IT Department is investigating a case against the couple regarding high value properties in New Delhi and Noida and investment in companies promoted by the couple. The couple is said to be directors in one and half dozen companies. (ANI)

