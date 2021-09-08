IT Dept provisionally attaches Sasikala's property

Chennai, Sep 8 (IANS) The Income Tax (IT) Department has provisionally attached 3.52 acres of land owned by V.K. Sasikala under the Benami Property Transaction Act.
The property located in Payyanoor village has been attached as the department felt that it may be alienated by Sasikala.
As per the order, Sasikala is prohibited from transferring or charging the property.
Sasikala was a close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa.
A copy of the IT Department property attachment order has been issued to Jayalalithaa's nephew and niece and also the legal heirs, J. Deepak and J. Deepa.
Last year also, the department had provisionally attached properties of Sasikala and her relatives.
In 2017, the IT Department had raided about 187 properties said to be linked to Sasikala and her relatives and unearthed alleged tax evasion of about Rs 1,430 crore.
--IANS
vj/arm