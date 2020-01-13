IT dept questions Shweta Jain in MP honey-trap case

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): The Income tax department on Monday questioned the key accused Shweta Vijay Jain in the honey-trap case.

The questioning lasted for around eight hours and ended at 8.30 pm today.

According to sources, the IT department will question others involved in the case in the coming days.

The persons accused by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) include several IAS officers, 2 journalists and 4 businessmen.



Earlier in the day, key accused in the honey trape case, Shweta Vijay Jain was brought here from Indore jail for questioning by the Income Tax department.

A total of six persons, including five women and a man, were arrested in connection with the case.

The matter came to light after an Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engineer filed a complaint alleging that two women were blackmailing him by threatening to make some objectionable videos viral. The engineer was later suspended from the service by the IMC. (ANI)

