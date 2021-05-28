IT, diaspora bodies launch 'Covid Dawakhana' in rural Telangana

Both the organisations on Friday announced their plan of action to deal with the raging pandemic through the TITA's TConsult initiative that helped the masses during the first wave of Covid deal with various health issues.

Hyderabad, May 28 (IANS) The Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) and the American Telangana Society (ATS) have come together to launch health services to help patients battling Covid-19 in rural areas in the state.

The TITA and the ATS have launched joint efforts by establishing the first-ever Covid Dawakhana at the Zilla Parishad High School in Maganur.

Principal Secretary, IT and Industry, Jayesh Ranjan launched the first Covid Dawakhana virtually on Friday. Narayanpet District Collector Dasari Harichandana appreciated the initiative launched by TITA global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala.

The TITA plans to expand services across the state in the coming days. At the launch of the services, villagers availed online medical advice on Covid from doctors at nine sub-centres.

Worried at the pandemic affecting people in rural areas, the ATS decided to provide online health and medical services to the masses. Representatives from the ATS approached the TITA to reach out to the people to provide health services. Makthala, after visiting various places, selected Maganur to provide online medical and health services to people.

Maganur has a population of 56,000 with nine sub-centres. The district hospital is 42 km away from the village. The Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) was converted into Covid Dawakhana to treat better medical services to the locals.

At the medical centre, patients can avail doctors' services through online consultation. For this, TConsult app services, an initiative of TITA, is being utilised, while ATS will provide financial and health services.

Two doctors will be available online to offer services, while two health volunteers will be available at the Covid Dawakhana. The TITA has offered to provide technical and other local logistics and arrangements at the medical centre.

Representatives of the American Telangana Society, its Chairman Karunakar Madhavaram, President Narendar Chemarla, Covid Dawakhana programme advisor Dr Dilip Berelli, former president Satyanarayana Reddy Kandimalla, General Secretary Venkat Mantena and other executive members were at the forefront in implementing the initiative.

