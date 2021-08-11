It is a historic bill, says MoS Ajay Bhatt on LS passing Constitution amendment bill related to SEBCs

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Union Minister of State under the Ministry of Defence, Ajay Bhatt on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the parliamentarians for passing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha and said that and a historic bill has been passed with the support of the Opposition parties.



Speaking to ANI, Bhatt said, "It is a historic Bill. This is another achievement under Prime Minister's leadership. This bill will be written in golden letters. Such a pressing issue required the support of all opposition parties."

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar introduced the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday, proposed to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes.

At a strategy meeting held earlier, opposition parties decided to co-operate with the Centre in passing the Bill to restore states' power to identify backward classes.

Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge had said, "The amendment is to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes. The Supreme Court, in May 2021, had ruled that only the Centre can do so."

"More than half of the population in the country belongs to the backward class. The bill will be introduced, will be considered on and will be passed on the same day," Kharge said.

Speaking further, Bhatt was questioned upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in the House while the bill was being passed. The Minister said, "What can I say...You can understand what is the stand of Rahul Gandhi towards OBC...Such an important bill was passed and everyone was expected to be present in the House. Many presume that he (Rahul Gandhi) goes out for picnics. However, let me not speak further on this matter. Today was a historic day. I am glad the bill is passed in Lok Sabha."

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 and is expected to run till August 13. (ANI)

