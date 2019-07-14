It is good Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned: Union Minister Som Parkash

Ludhiana (Punjab) [india], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Som Parkash on Sunday said that it was good that Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Cabinet minister from Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh led Congress government in Punjab.

"It is good that he has resigned. It is the first time that I have seen some ministers whose portfolio was changed resigning," Parkash told ANI.

Sidhu, who was given Power and New and Renewable Energy Resources ministry after a Cabinet reshuffle in June, on Sunday shared his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Rahul Gandhi."My letter to the Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019," he tweeted.The Congress leader chose to submit his resignation letter to Gandhi instead of the Punjab Chief Minister.Almost 30 minutes after the first tweet, Sidhu posted, "Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab."It is unclear as to why the resignation was not sent to Chief Minister Singh in the last one month.Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan where he had hugged the Army Chief, leading to a huge controversy back home.The rift was further widened during the General Elections when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of having a hand in the denial of ticket to her from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture by the Chief Minister after the party could only win eight parliamentary seats out of 13 in the state in the Lok Sabha election. (ANI)