It is high time we re-educate, re-orient people: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Amid the national outrage over the alleged rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Sunday stressed the need for re-educating and re-orienting people towards human values.



Expressing dismay, he said: "Such an incident should not have happened. We are forgetting our roots of non-violence and the culture of friendliness. This kind of behaviour should not be tolerated."

He further stated that awareness about human values should be spread among the people and help them come out of aggression and depression.

"On one side, nearly 30-40 per cent population of the world is depressed. On the other, some people have completely forgotten that they are human beings. These emotions have to be controlled," he said.

He also said that nearly 1200 young volunteers have joined their mission, who will be trained as mediators to offer counsel to the people.

"We have 22,000 teachers worldwide. Today, we have gathered 1,200 volunteers from West Bengal, who will be trained as peacemakers, to offer solace to those people who are in a dire need of counselling," said he. (ANI)

