It is Mamata's 115 scams vs PM Modi's 115 development schemes, says Amit Shah

Baghmundi (Purulia - West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): In a fresh attack on the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought 115 schemes for the development of the state, while Mamata Banerjee carried out 115 scams in her tenure.



Shah while addressing a public rally in the Baghmundi area of poll-bound West Bengal's Purulia district said, "Mamata didi gives fluoridated water to you. Once you oust Didi from here, the BJP government will spend Rs 10,000 crores to bring fresh drinking water for you."

Targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Minister said, "The Communists did not let industries establish here, then Didi also drove industries away. Be it TMC or Left, they cannot provide employment. If you want employment, then you must vote for the NDA government."

He further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought 115 schemes for the development of the state which were not implemented in the state, while Mamata Banerjee carried out 115 scams in her tenure."

"The BJP government, if comes to the power will transfer Rs 18,000 directly to the bank accounts of the farmers in the state," he promised voters.

Shah, during the rally, also promised to work for the development of the tribal people.

"We have decided to start a board and another developmental board for Adivasis. The Central Government has also started work to connect this region with railways," he said.

Shah said, "We have decided to reserve 33 per cent jobs for women in the public sector. We will also build an Eklavya model school in every block. Public transport will be free for all women in the state of West Bengal."

Home Minister likened Mamata with dengue and malaria, "Didi is like a friend with dengue and malaria. If you want to get rid of dengue and malaria, you must vote for BJP."

Asking people whether they want development in Bengal or want the progress of Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Shah said, "Modi ji wants elections to be for your welfare. Didi wants elections as a means to make her nephew the next Chief Minister. Do you want the nephew as your CM or development in Bengal?"

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)