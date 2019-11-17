It is our right to file review petition: Maulana Arshad Madani on Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): After attending the meeting of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) over Ayodhya verdict on Sunday, Maulana Arshad Madani of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya dispute should be filed.

"Despite the fact that we already know that our review petition will be dismissed 100 per cent, we must file a review petition. It is our right," he said while speaking to media persons here."After fighting the case for 70 long years, we did not get justice. Getting the mosque is not about our egos it's about the Shariat laws. We can give that land on which the mosque is built or take any other land," he added.A meeting was held by AIMPLB in Lucknow to discuss if the board will file a review petition regarding the apex court verdict on Ayodhya.In the morning, Maulana Sufian had informed ANI that a press conference will be held by the board in the afternoon to brief the media about the final decision.The Supreme Court has recently directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the same.The apex court further directed the government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)