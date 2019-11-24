It is unconstitutional: Sena's Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Maharashtra govt formation

New Delhi [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena's Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Sunday claimed that the government formed by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra is unconstitutional and demanded that "floor test should be conducted within 24 hours."

" We have filed a plea in the court that the Maharashtra government is unconstitutional as it was formed without the floor test... We demand that the floor test should be held in 24 hours and there should also be an appointment of the pro-term speaker."The Sena's leader also commented on Ajit Pawar's letter of support by the MLAs saying,"the letter was misleading. We have the support of 41 MLAs so the majority cannot be proved on the floor."He also demanded that the live telecast of the division vote should be done.The statement from Shelar came just minutes after Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan termed the newly formed BJP government in the state as 'illegitimate' and said that it does not deserve to stay in power for one more day."It is an illegitimate government and it does not deserve to be in position for one more day," Chavan stated while speaking to media.Earlier today, the top court has issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, and asked for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on Monday (tomorrow). (ANI)