IT provisionally attaches equity shares worth Rs 254 crore of Ratul Puri Group of Companies

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Delhi Benami Prohibition Unit of Income Tax department has provisionally attached the Non-Cumulative Compulsory Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) or Equity Shares amounting to Rs. 254 Crores related to Ratul Puri Group of companies.

According to sources, this CCPS was received as FDI investment by Optima Infrastructure Private Limited, a Moser Baer group concern.

As per IT sources, Benami unit has passed the Provisional Attachment order under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.Sources also stated that the investment of Rs. 254 crores were generated through over-invoicing of imports of Solar Panel by another group company namely HEPCL and were facilitated through shell companies of a Dubai based operator who is an accused in VVIP Chopper scam.The funds so generated together with third party remittances received by Dubai based operator for and on behalf of the main person of the Solar Power group was routed back to India via a shell company based in Mauritius named Rigel Power Limited."Funds of Rs. 254 crores introduced in Optima Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. was immediately transferred to another group company Unocon Infradevelopers Pvt. Ltd. which in turn is holding investment of the main group concern", sources added.Income Tax Department has also attached investments in Unocon Infradevelopers Pvt. Ltd. (ANI)