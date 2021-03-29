IT raid at house of AIADMK MLA's driver, Rs 1 cr seized

Chennai, March 29 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Income Tax Department seized Rs 1 crore on Monday morning from the residence of Alagarasamy who is the driver of AIADMK MLA R. Chandrasekar. Chandrasekar represents Manapparai constituency in Trichy district of Tamil Nadu.

Alagarasamy was working with the MLA since the past nine years and IT officials said that the unaccounted money was stacked in Rs 500 denomination. Raids were also conducted at the residences of the MLA's two other accomplices in Thangapandi and Muruganandam of Kovilpatti village.