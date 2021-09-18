IT sniffs out financial irregularities of Rs 250-cr by Sonu Sood

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) In a shocking revelation, the Income Tax Department has accused Bollywood actor Sonu Sood of alleged financial irregularities worth around Rs 250 crore by way of unutilized charitable funds, bogus contracts and circular transactions all over India, officials said.

The revelations came after IT sleuths swooped for two-days raiding some 28 premises in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Jaipur, Kanpur and Gurugram in one of the biggest such investigative actions on any actor.