It was a crude bomb blast in Banka district madarsa: Police

Patna, June 10 (IANS) Facing criticism over the explosion in a madarsa, Banka Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Gupta said the explosion happened due to a crude bomb kept in a container.

The officer said no terror angle appeared during the investigation.

"We have seized Rs 1.65 lakh from the cupboard of Maulana Abdul Momin who died in the blast on Tuesday. Besides that there was no evidence to prove a terror angle in this matter. There is no evidence of an IED in the debris as well," Gupta said.