It will soon become clear who has joined Chirag camp: Pashupati Paras

"In a few days, it will be clear who has joined the other team (led by Chirag Paswan). There were few people in today's meeting (in Delhi) who supported me and gave it in writing on June 17. If needed, I will show it", said Pashupati Kumar Paras, LJP chief.While speaking to ANI in detail, Paras said, "There is no dispute within the party. Outside forces, LJP advisor who is Chirag's close aide Saurabh Pandey are trying to create differences in the party. During the time of the Bihar elections held last year, 5 out of 6 core members of the party wanted to contest the election along with NDA. PM Modi is a popular and well-respected personality in Bihar. The majority of the party members, at that time, believed that it was working well with Nitish Kumar ji. However, despite a majority within the party, Chirag decided to go against this idea and decided to contest against Nitish ji.""This is when the tensions erupted in the party. In public, Chirag had said back then that I'm the Hanuman of BJP and LJP will not contest against BJP. But despite these claims, LJP candidates contested against BJP candidates. This is insensible. Also, Chirag ji never spoke against opposition parties much at that time. With this confusion, tensions escalated within the party. I believe, he cannot act like a dictator (tanashah) in the party", Paras said.Talking about the upcoming Hajipur Yatra by Chirag Paswan on July 5, Pashupati said, "I welcome this decision. We have no problem with their protest. As per the constitution, they have the right to protest. July 5 marks the birth anniversary of our party 'guru' Ram Vilas Paswan. We will decide soon what we will do on that day."Earlier this month, Paras, the younger brother of LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan was recognised as the leader of LJP in Lok Sabha in place of Chirag Paswan after the five of the six party MPs gave a letter in his support. The Speaker accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the lower house. In a revised list of floor leaders of parties on Monday, Paras was listed as the Lok Sabha LJP leader.On Thursday, after the rebel faction of the LJP elected unopposed Paras as the new party president, Chirag Paswan had said that the election was illegal as it was conducted by members of the LJP who were suspended from the party. He had further said that he believes LS Speaker Om Birla Ji is not aware of their party's constitution and that's why he declared him as the Leader of the parliamentary party.The LJP was formed by former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics, passed away in October 2020. (ANI)