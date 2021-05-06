Italian envoy switches on oxygen plant at ITBP hospital in Greater Noida

Greater Noida, May 6 (IANS) Italian Ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca, on Thursday switched on an oxygen plant at the ITBP Referral Hospital here, which is likely to provide some relief to the people of Greater Noida in the wake of the growing demand for oxygen caused by the raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plant will supply oxygen to more than 100 beds at a time for the Covid patients admitted to the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, de Luca said, "Italy stands with India in its fight against Covid-19. It also remembers the assistance provided by the ITBP when 17 Italian Covid positive tourists were taken care of by the force at its Chhawla facility in 2020."

Manoj Singh Rawat, ADG, ITBP, thanked the Italian envoy for installing the plant, which was set up in just 48 hours.

D.C. Dimri, IG Medical, ITBP Referral Hospital, Greater Noida, said that the plant will provide uninterrupted oxygen supply to the Covid patients at the hospital.

Senior officials from the Italian Embassy and the hospital were present on the occasion.

--IANS

