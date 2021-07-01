Italian forces hand over Herat's military camp, airport to Afghanistan

Kabul (Afghanistan) July 1 (ANI): As Italy has completed its troop exit from Afghanistan, the control of the Herat's airport and the military camp was handed over to Afghan forces.





Herat was under the control of the Italian military for the last 20 years.

On July 1, Italian forces pulled out their military equipment as well as destroyed some of them, TOLO News reported citing Afghan military officials. They also destroyed a large number of armoured vehicles and heavy weapons while evacuating the camps.



Major General Sayed Emal Pacha, the commander of an Afghan air force division, said "In terms of military equipment, nothing was left for us from the Italians".

Meanwhile, Herat Governor Abdul Saboor Qane said, "We pledge that our security and defence forces across Afghanistan are ready to defend our country and the people in the western zone and in Herat."

Commenting on the situation, Abdul Shaheer Salehi, the director of Herat airport, informed that all aviation services are being carried out by the professional cadres of Khawja Abdullah Ansari airport. "There have been no problems at all at the airport following the withdrawal of foreign forces and flights are being carried out normally and regularly," he said.

Meanwhile, Germany also completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan.

Germany's decision came nearly after 20 years of mission in the country. A contingent of around 570 soldiers was called back from Afghanistan.

Both Germany and Italy de-escalated their militaries from the region to mark their non-engagement in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation's 'Resolute Support' mission.

Their decision to pull out the troops came in April following the US plans to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan by September 11. (ANI)

