Italian PM receives Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as 2nd dose after AstraZeneca

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 23rd, 2021, 07:25:09hrs
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (Credit: Reuters Pictures)

Rome [Italy], June 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as a second shot, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported about the second vaccine injection to the head of the Italian government in its report on the vaccination of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Both European leaders received vaccine injections from the UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca as the first dose.
Last week, Draghi supported the combined use of COVID-19 vaccines. According to him, after the first shot, he developed a low number of antibodies, so he was advised to use another vaccine as a second dose.
On Monday, according to Corriere, Draghi received an injection of the Pfizer vaccine. Merkel was inoculated with the Moderna vaccine as the second dose. (ANI/Sputnik)

