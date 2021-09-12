Italian Prez calls for 'determination' to protect shared values

In a statement to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US, President Mattarella said on Saturday that the tragedies created a shared resolve to "protect that common framework of values which reflect the principles of freedom and peaceful coexistence among peoples", reports Xinhua news agency.

Rome, Sep 12 (IANS) Italy's President Sergio Mattarella said that the memories of the "barbaric" terror attacks on the US 20 years ago "spurs us with an ever-increasing determination" to protect shared values.

Mattarella also took the occasion to "express the closeness of the Italian people to the families of the victims of that attack and to all the people of the US, in keeping with the deep and long-standing friendship that binds our two countries."

He made a special mention of those of Italians and those of Italian descent who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

"Freedom, democracy, peace, and security are indivisible values that cannot ever be taken for granted, but rather must be preserved and nurtured by the international community," the President added.

--IANS

ksk/