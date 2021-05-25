Italian regions turn 'yellow' over low Covid risk

During the week from May 10 to 16, the national Covid-19 reproduction number (R number), an indicator used to determine how fast the virus is spreading, dropped to 0.78 from 0.86 registered in the previous ISS weekly survey.

Rome, May 25 (IANS) All Italian regions have turned "yellow", indicating a low risk of contagion, and the lowest level of anti-Covid restrictions, according to national health authorities.

Overall, the R number below 1 shows the pandemic is in a regressive phase.

The coronavirus incidence rate also dropped to 66 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week from May 10 to 16, against 96 in the previous week.

All major pandemic indicators kept improving, and especially the number of active infections, of people hospitalised, and of patients in serious conditions admitted to intensive care units, all of which have been dropping steadily in recent weeks.

Italy has so far registered 4,194,672 coronavirus cases, with 125,225 deaths.

The positive trend was directly linked to the ongoing vaccination campaign, which has been gaining steam in the latest weeks, according to the health minister.

Some 30 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, and over 10 million people have been fully immunised after receiving both doses, according to the Health Ministry.

