Italy further relaxes restrictions

Seven out of Italy's 20 regions are now "white" zones, the lowest in the country's four-tier colour-coded system of restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rome, June 8 (IANS) Italy has further relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in certain parts of the country based on a decree issued by the Health Ministry.

The "white" zones are the regions of Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, central Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise and Sardinia.

In these zones, all restrictions on people's movements or business activities have been lifted, and the wearing of face masks and social distancing are the only preventive measures still in place.

The rest of the country remains in the moderate-risk "yellow" zone.

Monday brought a further improvement in the "yellow" zones as well, with the night-time curfew entering into force one hour later than before, from 12 midnight instead of 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The main pandemic metrics have improved in recent weeks, and the three regions of Aosta Valley, Molise and Basilicata on Monday did not register any Covid-19 patients in intensive care.

The bed occupancy rate, in both normal Covid wards and ICUs, stood at 9 per cent on average at a national level, well below the 30 per cent critical threshold set by the government.

To date, Italy has administered over 38 million vaccine doses, with over 13 million people (24 per cent of the population) fully immunised, according to official statistics.

The vaccination campaign set a new national record last week, with 1.2 million doses administered in 48 hours.

"The goal is to have 80 per cent of the population vaccinated by September, including those aged 12 to 15, which means 54.3 million people overall," Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, the government's coronavirus emergency commissioner, told a Parliament's Budget Committee on Monday.

Italy has so registered 4,233,698 overall coronavirus cases, with 126,588 fatalities.

--IANS

ksk/